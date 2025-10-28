Kantara Chapter 1: When will Rishab Shetty's film release on OTT in Hindi? Makers share update

Actor-director Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is the highest-grossing film of the year. Amid its box office success, the film is gearing up for its OTT release. However, fans continue to wonder when the Hindi dubbed version of the film will release on OTT. Makers have finally shared an update.

Kantara Chapter 1 will mark its OTT debut on 31 October on Amazon Prime Video. Soon after the OTT release date was confirmed by the platform, many among the netizens questioned the makers for releasing film on OTT within a month of its theatrical release.

When will Kantara Chapter 1 release in Hindi on OTT? Answering all questions, Chaluve Gowda, partner at Hombale Films, called the OTT release window an "obligation." He revealed when the Hindi version of Shetty's film will arrive on OTT.

Gowda told India Today, “Only the South language (Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam) versions of the film will release on OTT right now, not the Hindi version. The Hindi version will come after eight weeks. The agreement for this release window was actually done three years ago, so it’s more of an obligation on our part. Back then, the standard practice was different.”

"Most South films now follow a four-week window — some run longer, some wrap up within three to four weeks. Every film has its own agreement and timeline. Before COVID, it used to be eight weeks for all films. Post-COVID, even big releases like Coolie are coming on OTT after four weeks across all languages, including Hindi. So, it’s always decided on a case-by-case basis, depending on what works at that point in time," he added.

Kantara Chapter 1 to have OTT and theatrical run at the same time? The film producer believes that despite the OTT release, Kantara Chapter 1 will continue its theatrical run with the same grip.

"The film is still doing tremendous numbers, even today, the film has done great numbers, and we expect it to keep performing well even after it’s out digitally. The variation might only be around 10–15% at most,” he also said.

About Kantara Chapter 1 Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel of Rishab Shetty's hit 2022 film. It was released on 2 October.

Watch trailer here:

The film also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.

At the international box office, the film recently crossed the ₹800 crore mark. In India, it is set to join the ₹600 crore club (net earnings), as per Sacnilk.