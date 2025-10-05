Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty's movie eyes ₹300+ crore after 4-day weekend

Kantara Chapter 1 released worldwide in theatres on October 2 in all major languages, including English and Hindi, and multiple regional languages, such as Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Bengali.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty's period folk action thriller movie, Kantara Chapter 1, is poised to conclude its 4-day extended opening weekend with a worldwide box office collection of over 300 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie witnessed a grand opening day collection of 88 crore on October 2 and maintained a strong grip on Friday, with a gross of approximately 65 crore.

On its third day, Saturday, the prequel of the 2022 hit scored solid gains of over 25% to gross an estimated 82 crore, pushing the total worldwide cumulative to around 235 crore after three days.

At the domestic box office, Kantara 2 has grossed approximately 195 crore, while its overseas collection is around 40 crore after three days.

On Sunday, the blockbuster is expected to gross over 250 crore gross in India and a little over 50 crore overseas after the four-day opening frame.

3rd-highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has become the third-highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time, beating Yash-fronted KGF Chapter 1 ( 237 crore worldwide).

It is now behind only Kantara ( 408 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 ( 1,215 crore) at number 3.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4

Sacnilk data showed that Kantara Chapter 1 has earned 55.47 crore by 9:00 PM on Sunday. It is now very close to hitting the 250 crore mark at the Indian box office by the end of the day.

The movie had already earned 162.25 crore by its third day. Kantara Chapter 1 saw the highest audience turnout from Hindi and Kannada viewers, with a box office share of 50.5 crore and 47.6 crore, respectively, by day 3.

Kantara Chapter 1's 4-day net total currently stands at 217.72 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the night show are declared.

About Kantara Chapter 1

The movie is a prologue to the legend, the beginning of Kantara, said Hombale Films.

One of the most anticipated releases of the year, the movie stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty's movie eyes ₹300+ crore after 4-day weekend
