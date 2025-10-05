Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty's movie eyes ₹300+ crore after 4-day weekend

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty's period folk action thriller movie, Kantara Chapter 1, is poised to conclude its 4-day extended opening weekend with a worldwide box office collection of over ₹300 crore.

Advertisement

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie witnessed a grand opening day collection of ₹88 crore on October 2 and maintained a strong grip on Friday, with a gross of approximately ₹65 crore.

On its third day, Saturday, the prequel of the 2022 hit scored solid gains of over 25% to gross an estimated ₹82 crore, pushing the total worldwide cumulative to around ₹235 crore after three days.

Also Read | Rishab Shetty criticised for speaking Kannada at Kantara Chapter 1 Telugu event

At the domestic box office, Kantara 2 has grossed approximately ₹195 crore, while its overseas collection is around ₹40 crore after three days.

On Sunday, the blockbuster is expected to gross over ₹250 crore gross in India and a little over ₹50 crore overseas after the four-day opening frame.

Advertisement

3rd-highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has become the third-highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time, beating Yash-fronted KGF Chapter 1 ( ₹237 crore worldwide).

It is now behind only Kantara ( ₹408 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹1,215 crore) at number 3.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4 Sacnilk data showed that Kantara Chapter 1 has earned ₹55.47 crore by 9:00 PM on Sunday. It is now very close to hitting the ₹250 crore mark at the Indian box office by the end of the day.

The movie had already earned ₹162.25 crore by its third day. Kantara Chapter 1 saw the highest audience turnout from Hindi and Kannada viewers, with a box office share of ₹50.5 crore and ₹47.6 crore, respectively, by day 3.

Advertisement

Kantara Chapter 1's 4-day net total currently stands at ₹217.72 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the night show are declared.

About Kantara Chapter 1 Kantara Chapter 1 released worldwide in theatres on October 2 in all major languages, including English and Hindi, and multiple regional languages, such as Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Bengali.

The movie is a prologue to the legend, the beginning of Kantara, said Hombale Films.