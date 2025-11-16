Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 45: Rishab Shetty’s film set to hit ₹850 crore mark today

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 45: Rishab Shetty's movie will most likely cross 850 crore gross mark today, given the revenue trend. The Sandalwood movie centred on mythological tradition and ancestral conflict proved to be a blockbuster.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 45: Following the success of Kantara Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty confirmed the making of Kantara Chapter 2.
Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 45: Following the success of Kantara Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty confirmed the making of Kantara Chapter 2.(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 45: Actor-director Rishab Shetty's film, a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, continues its glorious run in theatres, days after its OTT debut. The Sandalwood movie centred on mythological tradition and ancestral conflict proved to be a blockbuster.

Exploring human's relationship with nature and the divine, the saga explores the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the mythological lore blends regional practices. Set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi, the epic mythological action thriller continues to garner cinephiles' keen interest.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 45

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the period action thriller grossed 738.72 crore during its 45-day run at the domestic box office. On seventh Saturday in theatres, that is November 15, the movie raked in 39 lakh net in India, bringing 45-day net India earnings total to 620.16 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 45

Overall, its worldwide collection until Saturday stands at 849.72 crore gross. During its theatrical run, it amassed 111 crore from the overseas market.

IMDb description states, “Exploring the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva during the Kadamba dynasty era, it delves into the untamed wilderness and forgotten lore surrounding his past.”

The folk action drama, produced by Hombale Films, emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of the year. Released on October 2, on the occasion of Dussehra, it features a runtime of 2 hours 45 minutes and is made on a budget of 125 crore.

Achieving milestones and scripting history, few days ago the movie became the only Kannada film after KGF Chapter 2 to cross 800 crore mark worldwide. Exploring local folklore, spiritual themes, and high-intensity action it is set against the backdrop of pre-colonial coastal Karnataka.

Kantara Chapter 1 cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Rakesh Poojary, Gulshan Devaiah, Prakash Thuminad, Pramod Shetty and Ramitha Shailendra

With Rishab Shetty in the lead, playing the role of forest boy Berme, it ranks among highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Watch Kantara Chapter 1 trailer here:

Rishab Shetty confirmed that a third instalment titled — Kantara Chapter 2 is in the making following the overwhelming response of Kantara (2022) and Kantara Chapter 1 (2025).

