Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 5 LIVE Updates: Rishab Shetty movie continues impressive run, aims for ₹250 cr club

Fareha Naaz
Updated6 Oct 2025, 03:56 PM IST
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5 LIVE Updates: Rishab Shetty's highly anticipated prequel to 2022 Kantara continues its dream run at the box office. All eyes are on make-or-break Monday as the Sandalwood film aims for 300 crore club. Going by the trends, the target seems inevitable, but the number game will play a decisive role. Here's what we know:

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 experienced a relatively slow day on Monday. The movie has earned 8.09 crore by 3:00 PM on Day 5. The 5-day total currently stands at 231.84 crore.

Rishab Shetty helmed epic period mythological action drama has already raked in 4.41 crore net at the domestic box office on Day 5, as per early estimates data of industry tracker Sacnilk at 2 PM. Outnumbering the first Friday drop, the film is on a steady growth path, as witnessed in the 2-day weekend collection. Available in IMAX, D-Box, ICE, 4DX, Dolby Cinema and EPIQ formats, the movie raked in 116.5 crore net total on First Saturday and Sunday.

Notably, the fourth highest grossing Kannada film of all time did a business of 228.16 crore net in India so far. Released on the occasion of Dussehra, October 2, it minted Rs61.85 crore net on its opening day.

Featuring a runtime of 169 minutes, it has proved to be a hit at Kannada box office as it recorded 41.91% occupancy on Monday morning. Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam shows also witnessed massive footfalls.

Film business analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X commented on Kantara Chapter 1's exceptional performance on October 3 and 4. The post states, "#KantaraChapter1 packs an excellent total in its *extended opening weekend*… Except for Friday – a working day following the big holiday – the remaining three days, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, witnessed super growth. All eyes are now on the crucial Monday."

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the movie was reportedly made on a budget of 125 crore.

BJP's Annamalai lauds Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, Kantara Chapter 1 grossed 235 crore in first 3 days by amassing 40.50 in the overseas market. Until Day 3, it grossed 162.25 crore in the domestic market.

