Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s film inches closer to ₹1,200-crore milestone

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to show impressive resilience at the box office even after three weeks of release. The mythological action drama has maintained steady momentum, taking its worldwide gross to ₹765.46 crore in just 21 days.

With this, the Kantara franchise — including both the 2022 original and its prequel — has reached a combined global collection of ₹1,174.83 crore, putting it within striking distance of the next major milestone: the ₹1,200-crore mark. The prequel now needs only ₹25.17 crore more to cross that benchmark.

Kantara Franchise Box Office Breakdown (Worldwide Gross) Kantara (2022): ₹ 409.37 crore

409.37 crore Kantara: Chapter 1 (2025): ₹ 765.46 crore (21 days)

765.46 crore (21 days) Total: ₹ 1,174.83 crore Kantara: Chapter 1 21-Day Box Office Summary India Net Collection: ₹ 556.75 crore

556.75 crore India Gross Collection: ₹ 656.84 crore

656.84 crore Overseas Gross Collection: ₹ 108.62 crore

108.62 crore Worldwide Gross: ₹ 765.46 crore How Far From The KGF Benchmark? The Kantara franchise is now among the top-performing Kannada-language film series globally, second only to Yash’s KGF franchise, which has a lifetime global gross of over ₹1,400 crore.

While Kantara still trails by around ₹200 crore, industry trackers say the prequel’s strong hold — coupled with limited competition in theatres over the next two weeks — could help it consolidate further.

If Kantara: Chapter 1 sustains its current pace, it could potentially set new post-pandemic records for a non-KGF Kannada release.

Allu Arjun's praises Kantara Actor Allu Arjun recently watched and took to X to praise the film. “Watched #Kantara last night. Wow, what a mind-blowing film. I was in a trance watching it. Kudos to @shetty_rishab garu for a one-man show as writer, director, and actor. He excelled in every craft.Honestly, words fall short to describe the experience. Lots of love, admiration, and respect.”

Check out the post here:

About the film Written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 expands on the mythological universe introduced in the 2022 original. The prequel has been praised for its rooted storytelling, visual scale, and strong word-of-mouth traction — factors contributing to its continued box office run.