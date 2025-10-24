Subscribe

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s film inches closer to ₹1,200-crore milestone

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has grossed 765.46 crore worldwide in 21 days. The Kantara franchise total now stands at 1,174.83 crore, just 25 crore away from the 1,200-crore milestone.

Anjali Thakur
Published24 Oct 2025, 07:19 PM IST
The October to December quarter has begun on an underwhelming note with Dharma Productions’ Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kannada film Kantara.
Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to show impressive resilience at the box office even after three weeks of release. The mythological action drama has maintained steady momentum, taking its worldwide gross to 765.46 crore in just 21 days.

With this, the Kantara franchise — including both the 2022 original and its prequel — has reached a combined global collection of 1,174.83 crore, putting it within striking distance of the next major milestone: the 1,200-crore mark. The prequel now needs only 25.17 crore more to cross that benchmark.

Kantara Franchise Box Office Breakdown (Worldwide Gross)

  • Kantara (2022): 409.37 crore
  • Kantara: Chapter 1 (2025): 765.46 crore (21 days)
  • Total: 1,174.83 crore

Kantara: Chapter 1 21-Day Box Office Summary

  • India Net Collection: 556.75 crore
  • India Gross Collection: 656.84 crore
  • Overseas Gross Collection: 108.62 crore
  • Worldwide Gross: 765.46 crore

How Far From The KGF Benchmark?

The Kantara franchise is now among the top-performing Kannada-language film series globally, second only to Yash’s KGF franchise, which has a lifetime global gross of over 1,400 crore.

While Kantara still trails by around 200 crore, industry trackers say the prequel’s strong hold — coupled with limited competition in theatres over the next two weeks — could help it consolidate further.

If Kantara: Chapter 1 sustains its current pace, it could potentially set new post-pandemic records for a non-KGF Kannada release.

Allu Arjun's praises Kantara

Actor Allu Arjun recently watched and took to X to praise the film. “Watched #Kantara last night. Wow, what a mind-blowing film. I was in a trance watching it. Kudos to @shetty_rishab garu for a one-man show as writer, director, and actor. He excelled in every craft.Honestly, words fall short to describe the experience. Lots of love, admiration, and respect.”

Check out the post here:

About the film

Written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 expands on the mythological universe introduced in the 2022 original. The prequel has been praised for its rooted storytelling, visual scale, and strong word-of-mouth traction — factors contributing to its continued box office run.

