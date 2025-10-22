Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Day 20: Rishab Shetty's movie hits ₹760 crore mark; KGF 2 maintains top spot

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 20: Rishab Shetty's period folk movie, Kantara Chapter 1, has achieved another extraordinary milestone, crossing the ₹760 crore mark at the global box office.

The Kannada movie has shown an excellent reception not just in Karnataka, but also in the Hindi belt, Telugu states, Tamil Nadu, and overseas markets.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, in 19 days, the prequel of the 2022 hit amassed over ₹760.5 crore in gross worldwide earnings, with at least ₹108.5 crore collected overseas.

The original Kantara concluded its lifetime run with approximately ₹408 crore in gross earnings.

Despite the overwhelming box office numbers, Kantara Chapter 1 is only the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time as Yash's KGF 2 continues to maintain a significant lead for the top spot, with a whopping ₹1,215 crore gross worldwide.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 20 According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹11.95 crore on Tuesday, witnessing a 2.58% jump in earnings in the festival week. The movie earned its highest share of October 21 earnings in Kannada, ₹4.75 crore, followed by ₹4 crore in Hindi.

Kantara Chapter 1 is now also very close to the ₹550 crore net milestone at the domestic box office. The 20-day total for Kantara Chapter 1 is currently at ₹547.1 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release Originally, Kantara Chapter 1 was expected to make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video around October 30, roughly four weeks after its theatrical release.

However, since the movie continues to make waves at the box office, both domestically and globally, the exact streaming date remains uncertain.

With Kantara Chapter 1's unprecedented theatrical success, there is a possibility that its OTT release could be postponed to maximise its box office performance.

The movie is expected to be available in multiple Indian languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, with a Hindi-dubbed version likely to follow a little later. However, the streaming platform has yet to officially confirm any dates.

About Kantara Chapter 1 Set in pre-colonial Karnataka during the reign of the Kadambas from Banavasi, Kantara: Chapter 1 depicts the conflict between the tribals of the Kantara forest and a tyrannical king.