Kanye West aka ‘Ye’ in hot water over ‘Heil Hitler’ track; Australia cancels rapper's visa

Australia's Migration Act sets security and character requirements for non-citizens to enter the country.

PTI
Published2 Jul 2025, 10:27 PM IST
A new song by rapper Kanye West glorifying Nazi leader Adolf Hitler has racked up millions of views on Elon Musk's X platform, after it was banned by other sites such as YouTube.
Ye, the US rapper formerly known as Kanye West, was recently stripped of an Australian visa after he released his single “Heil Hitler,” a government minister said on Wednesday.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke revealed Ye has been travelling for years to Australia, where his wife of three years, Bianca Censori, was born. Her family live in Melbourne.

Burke said “Heil Hitler”, released in May, promoted Nazism. The song has been criticised as an antisemitic tribute to German dictator Adolf Hitler.

“He's been coming to Australia for a long time. He's got family here. And he's made a lot of offensive comments that my officials looked at again once he released the 'Heil Hitler' song and he no longer has a valid visa in Australia,” Burke told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“We have enough problems in this country already without deliberately importing bigotry,” Burke added.

Ye's representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Australia's Migration Act sets security and character requirements for non-citizens to enter the country.

Australia's largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, have seen a spate of antisemitic attacks since the war between Israel and Hamas began on 7 October 2023.

 

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

