Kanye West booted from Twitch 7 minutes after joining. Reason? ‘Heil Hitler’

Kanye West on Friday made a debut on Twitch streaming platform. Seven minutes in, he was banned.

Kanye West, who recently changed his name to Ye, appeared on the popular streaming platform wearing a black jacket and Prada sunglasses. Within minutes of appearing on the livestream, he went on a tirade making antisemitic comments and hurling slurs at Jewish people as well as people of the LGBTQ community, according to a report by The Independent.

The 47-year-old controversial rapper, known for his antisemitic stance, also threw a Nazi salute as he said “Heil Hitler!” He reportedly also asked his followers to “wear Swastika”.

Twitch bans Kanye West The stream featuring Kanye West saw a steady increase in view count, which prompted Twitch to purge his channel.

“This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” read a message on the rapper's profile.

According to the report by The Independent, Kanye West did not even reach 220 followers before getting banned by Twitch.

During the minutes-long livestream, West also launched an attack on his ex wife Kim Kardashian, making disparaging comments about her.

He said X CEO Elon Musk had given him “free passes” to post discriminatory comments on social media.

Social media reacts While Ye's Twitch channel was banned by the platform, the video got recorded and clips of it were posted on other social media channels. The video clips raked in millions of views on platforms like X and soon went viral.

“Who's surprised? Could anyone not see that coming? I guess no one, and that's honestly hilarious,” one user said.

“Ye is the master of speed running bans,” another chimed in.

“Dude only created an account to say some antisemitism and anti-LGBT rhetoric. A grown ass adult went out of their way to create an account just for that,” a third user added.

West's social media account has been marred by controversy in recent months, with many of his posts containing antisemitic rhetoric.

Despite the backlash, West seems unwilling to backtrack on his statements, even when they target former collaborators like Jay-Z.

According to TMZ, in a recent interview, West addressed the backlash surrounding his post, which many deemed insensitive and ignorant.

West claimed that his social media presence has allowed him to express his raw thoughts without facing immediate censorship.

However, when suggested that the post about Jay-Z's kids was one of West's worst, the rapper interrupted, asking if it was actually one of his "best or strongest" instead.