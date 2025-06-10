Kanye West changes his name once again after using 'Ye'. Fans say 'should’ve been hehe cause he’s a joke'

According to a report by The U.S. Sun on June 9, new business documents filed in California suggest that the rapper, who legally changed his name to 'Ye' in 2021, is now going by 'Ye Ye'.

The filings were submitted by West’s chief financial officer, Hussain Lalani.

Kanye West appears to change name again Three of West’s companies — Yeezy Apparel, Yeezy Record Label LLC, and Getting Out Our Dreams Inc — now reportedly list the name 'Ye Ye' in official records. The change appears to be the latest in a series of rebrandings from the 48-year-old artist and entrepreneur.

What remains unclear is whether Kanye West, who rose to fame with hits like 'Stronger' and 'Gold Digger', has also legally changed his personal name to 'Ye Ye'. So far, he has made no public announcement on the matter.

Fans reacted with a mix of humour and confusion. While some expressed curiosity about the new name’s meaning, others joked online about the constant changes. “Should’ve been HEHE cause he’s a joke,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another said, “He is off his meds again oh god.”

A third person wrote, “ain’t nobody calling him that.”

West, who often makes headlines for his unpredictable decisions, has not responded to the speculation.

As of now, only the business paperwork shows the updated name — but knowing Kanye, it may just be a matter of time before 'Ye Ye' becomes part of his public persona.

Kanye's wife starts her own brand Bianca Censori, the Australian architect and wife of rapper Kanye West, has officially registered her first company in the United States.

The firm, named Bianca Censori Inc., was filed in California last month, according to state records.