Kanye West India concert cancelled: Organisers confirm Delhi show will not go ahead, refunds announced

American rapper Kanye West will no longer perform in New Delhi later this month after organisers officially cancelled the event and announced refunds for all ticket holders.
The concert, branded as ‘Ye Live In India’, had been scheduled to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on May 23 after previously being postponed from its original March date. The show was expected to mark West’s first major performance in India and had generated significant attention among fans across the country.
Organisers confirmed the cancellation on Friday, citing security advisories and the current high-alert situation in the national capital. According to statements shared publicly by organisers WhiteFox India, authorities had issued directives leading to the event being called off.
They shared a statement on social media stating, “WE ARE DEEPLY DISHEARTENED TO ANNOUNCE THAT YE LIVE IN INDIA, SCHEDULED FOR 23RD MAY 2026 IN NEW DELHI, HAS BEEN OFFICIALLY CANCELLED FOLLOWING SECURITY ADVISORIES AND DIRECTIVES ISSUED BY THE CONCERNED GOVERNMENT AND LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AMID THE CURRENT HIGH-ALERT SITUATION IN THE CAPITAL (sic).”
The cancellation comes after weeks of uncertainty surrounding the concert. Earlier this year, the show had already been postponed from March 29 to May 23 due to what organisers described as “the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions”. At the time, officials stressed that the “safety of international fans and artists” remained a priority.
Despite the postponement, anticipation surrounding the event remained high. Tickets reportedly ranged from ₹7,500 to ₹30,000, with the concert promoted as one of the biggest international live music events planned in India this year.
The cancellation also arrives during a period of continued controversy surrounding West internationally. In recent months, the rapper has faced criticism and disruptions linked to previous public remarks and political controversies. Earlier this year, Britain’s Wireless Festival was cancelled after UK authorities reportedly blocked the artist’s entry into the country.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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