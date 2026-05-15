Kanye West India concert cancelled: Organisers confirm Delhi show will not go ahead, refunds announced

American rapper Kanye West will no longer perform in New Delhi later this month after organisers officially cancelled the event and announced refunds for all ticket holders.
The concert, branded as ‘Ye Live In India’, had been scheduled to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on May 23 after previously being postponed from its original March date. The show was expected to mark West’s first major performance in India and had generated significant attention among fans across the country.
Organisers confirmed the cancellation on Friday, citing security advisories and the current high-alert situation in the national capital. According to statements shared publicly by organisers WhiteFox India, authorities had issued directives leading to the event being called off.
They shared a statement on social media stating, “WE ARE DEEPLY DISHEARTENED TO ANNOUNCE THAT YE LIVE IN INDIA, SCHEDULED FOR 23RD MAY 2026 IN NEW DELHI, HAS BEEN OFFICIALLY CANCELLED FOLLOWING SECURITY ADVISORIES AND DIRECTIVES ISSUED BY THE CONCERNED GOVERNMENT AND LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AMID THE CURRENT HIGH-ALERT SITUATION IN THE CAPITAL (sic).”
The cancellation comes after weeks of uncertainty surrounding the concert. Earlier this year, the show had already been postponed from March 29 to May 23 due to what organisers described as “the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions”. At the time, officials stressed that the “safety of international fans and artists” remained a priority.
Despite the postponement, anticipation surrounding the event remained high. Tickets reportedly ranged from ₹7,500 to ₹30,000, with the concert promoted as one of the biggest international live music events planned in India this year.
The cancellation also arrives during a period of continued controversy surrounding West internationally. In recent months, the rapper has faced criticism and disruptions linked to previous public remarks and political controversies. Earlier this year, Britain’s Wireless Festival was cancelled after UK authorities reportedly blocked the artist’s entry into the country.