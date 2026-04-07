Kanye West refused UK entry amid backlash over antisemitic remarks; Wireless Festival cancelled

Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been barred from entering the United Kingdom, preventing him from headlining the upcoming Wireless Festival in London.

Kanye West banned from entering UK, Wireless Festival cancelled The planned Wireless Festival in the UK, set to be headlined by Kanye West, has been cancelled after the artist was denied entry into the country over his antisemitic remarks in recent years, the organisers said in a statement.

According to reports, the UK government withdrew permission for the rapper to travel after reviewing his case. Officials concluded that his presence would not be “conducive to the public good”, effectively stopping his planned appearance at the festival scheduled for July.

West had been announced as the headline act for all three nights of the festival, marking what would have been his first major UK performance in over a decade. However, the announcement triggered widespread criticism from politicians, Jewish organisations and sections of the public.

Also Read | Kanye West UK tour: Rapper offers to meet Jewish community amid controversy

The controversy centres on West’s past statements, including repeated antisemitic remarks and public praise for Adolf Hitler. His actions in recent years, such as promoting Nazi imagery and releasing provocative material, have led to global backlash and the loss of major business partnerships.

In the days leading up to the ban, senior UK politicians voiced strong opposition to his inclusion in the festival line-up. Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the booking as “deeply concerning”, while other ministers said he should not be allowed to perform.

The situation also affected the festival itself, with several major sponsors withdrawing their support. Companies such as Pepsi, PayPal and Diageo distanced themselves from the event amid the growing backlash.

Despite the criticism, organisers initially stood by their decision to include West, arguing that he deserved a second chance and would only perform music rather than express controversial views on stage. At the same time, West attempted to respond to the criticism by offering to meet members of the UK’s Jewish community and stating that he wanted to “show change”.

Also Read | Kanye West UK tour: Rapper offers to meet Jewish community amid controversy

Earlier this year, the artist issued a public apology for his antisemitic behaviour, saying he was “deeply mortified” and attributing his actions to mental health struggles.

However, the apology did not ease concerns among critics, and pressure on authorities continued to grow. The Home Office ultimately intervened, cancelling his travel authorisation shortly after it had initially been granted.

The festival's team released a statement saying, “The Home Office has withdrawn YE’s ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom. As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders. As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking YE and no concerns were highlighted at the time.”

It continued, “Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognise the real and personal impact these issues have had. As YE said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK.”