Julia Fox made headlines with her daring outfit choice at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party on March 2. The actress and model, 35, arrived in a completely sheer lace gown, turning heads on the red carpet. Rapper Kanye West's ex-girlfriend ensemble was accessorised with wavy hair extensions placed strategically.

Comparison to Bianca Censori’s Grammy look Julia Fox’s outfit immediately drew comparisons to Bianca Censori’s controversial Grammy Awards ensemble. Unlike Censori, who faced backlash for stripping down to complete nudity, Fox opted for a more structured approach, using hair extensions to maintain modesty. The strands of wavy brown hair were positioned to cover her chest and lower body while keeping the sheer aesthetic intact.

Complete look and styling To complement the striking gown, Fox wore her hair long and wavy in a dark brown shade. She paired the outfit with golden beige-colored heels, enhancing the ethereal aesthetic. Her makeup featured a nude-tinted blush on her cheekbones, mascara on her lashes, and a subtle shadow around her eyes.

Also Read | Oscars 2025: 10 best and wildest moments that stole the show