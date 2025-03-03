Kanye West’s ex Julia Fox turns heads in a nearly naked look at Oscars Party, draws Bianca Censori comparisons

Julia Fox made headlines with her daring outfit choice at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party on March 2. The actress and model, 35, arrived in a completely sheer lace gown, turning heads on the red carpet. Rapper Kanye West's ex-girlfriend ensemble was accessorised with wavy hair extensions placed strategically.
Julia Fox’s outfit immediately drew comparisons to Bianca Censori’s controversial Grammy Awards ensemble. Unlike Censori, who faced backlash for stripping down to complete nudity, Fox opted for a more structured approach, using hair extensions to maintain modesty. The strands of wavy brown hair were positioned to cover her chest and lower body while keeping the sheer aesthetic intact.
To complement the striking gown, Fox wore her hair long and wavy in a dark brown shade. She paired the outfit with golden beige-colored heels, enhancing the ethereal aesthetic. Her makeup featured a nude-tinted blush on her cheekbones, mascara on her lashes, and a subtle shadow around her eyes.
While Hollywood’s biggest stars dazzled on the Oscars red carpet, Fox’s nearly naked gown was among the most talked-about looks of the night.