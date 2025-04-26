Kanye West says he ‘should’ve had babies’ with THIS celebrity over Kim Kardashian: ‘Could you imagine if I...’

Kanye West has taken the Internet by storm again; this time, he said “should’ve had babies” with Paris Hilton instead of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West shares four children with Kim, whom he was married to for seven years: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

In a now-deleted livestream, Kanye said,“Kim was Paris Hilton’s assistant. I should’ve had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian!”

But why? Kanye, who appeared to be talking with someone on the phone during the Friday Twitch Livestream, said having kids with the hotel heiress would've helped him make a fortune in hotels.

Also Read | Marketing genius? Kanye West reveals disturbing childhood experience with cousin

“Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton? How many hotels I would have right now?” he said.

“Think about that. The Hilton. The Hilton s–t,” he added.

Paris Hilton is currently married to Carter Reum. They share two children together: son Phoenix and daughter London.

Thankfully, his chaotic admission was cut short, as the social media platform abruptly ended it. According to The Post, Kanye West was banned from Twitch shortly after.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian to testify in $10M Paris robbery case over stolen jewels

Kanye compares Kim to a nanny In his never-ending rant about Kim, Kanye referenced Arnold Schwarzenegger's affair with his family housekeeper and their lovechild, Joseph Baena.

“If you’re like Arnold Schwarzenegger and you have a kid with a nanny, the nanny’s only power is to take your kids,” West said.

“So Kim’s only power is to take my kids. I had a baby with a f–king assistant, bro.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian finalised their divorce in November 2022. The rapper married Bianca Censori in December 2022.

‘Kim taking my kids from me’ Earlier this week, the rapper claimed that Kim had “taken” his children from him.

“Why is the celebrity world. Jay Z Beyoncé Kendrick Rihana [sic] [A&AP] Rocky included Trump Elon Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time?” Kanye wrote in an X post.

“Yall wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood But I don’t get to be a dad.”

However, a source close to Kim told the Daily Mail that he had access to see his children “anytime he wants.”

“Kanye has been in LA recently for a few months and didn’t ask to see the kids aside from North until a week before he was leaving again,” the source said.