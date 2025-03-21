Kanye West-Kim Kardashian spat hit rock bottom! Ye alleges, ‘Kardashians are sex workers’

The tussle between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian has intensified after Ye made alarming accusations against his ex-wife, including an alarming allegation that she is involved in sex trafficking “all of the Black children.”

The escalation of the row comes amid their daughter North’s involvement in an FKA Twigs music video and a TikTok that followed.

Kanye wrote in a post on X, “The Kardashians are sex workers and they sex traffic all of the Black children they strategically produce. Kim Kardashian is a sex trafficker I don’t like that Twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown I would have expected more from Twigs. It’s f all you N*** my soul is black and watch y’all don’t believe me and just I’m crazy.”

See the post here:

Earlier, Kim reportedly objected to their daughter North's involvement in FKA Twigs' track due to legal concerns over her name. According to TMZ, Kim sent cease-and-desist letters to Kanye, citing that North's name is trademarked and that Kanye had previously agreed that when she turns 18, the trademark would transfer to her.

In a private text exchange that was later leaked by Kanye, Kim wrote: “I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop.”

She also mentioned, “I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark!”

Despite Kim’s objections, Kanye didn’t back down and shared on X (formerly Twitter): "ALL KINGS LOVE WAR." The leaked texts further revealed the depth of the conflict, with Kanye issuing an ultimatum to Kim: "Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout." Kanye even escalated things, stating, "You’re going to have to kill me."

With legal, personal, and emotional issues playing out in the public eye, both parties are seemingly digging in their heels. The intensity of their ongoing dispute is only fueling further media attention and public scrutiny.

Recently, he sparked attention by advocating for the release of music mogul Diddy, posting "FREE PUFF" on X last month, which raised eyebrows given the context.

However, his more serious controversies include selling T-shirts emblazoned with swastika themes and making antisemitic remarks on social media, which led to widespread backlash and condemnation.

