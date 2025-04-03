Kanye West’s BIG revelation: Wife Bianca Censori dumped, had panic attack over ‘vile hate’ in new song

Kanye West has revealed that his wife, Bianca Censori, ended their relationship due to his troubling social media outbursts. In his new song titled “BIANCA,” the controversial rapper shares that the Australian architect suffered a “panic attack” as a result of the hateful comments he has repeatedly posted on X.

“My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it,” West raps on the track from his new album “WW3” out Thursday.

“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”

The controversial rapper made this revelation in a song titled "BIANCA," from his new album "WW3"—which features a red swastika on the cover, according to Genius.

The "Jesus Walks" rapper, 47, also admits to tracking Bianca Censori’s location using his Maybach app.

“I’m tracking my b–h through an app / I’m tracking my b–h through the city,” he sings. “She hop in the car and she ran / My b–h just don’t understand / Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned.”

In his song, West also takes aim at Censori’s family, claiming they “want me locked up.”

“They want me to go on retreat / They want me to run and meet,” he adds, before comparing his and Censori’s relationship to that of Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie Ventura.

“I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy / I’m making this song for Bianca / I’m feeling the spirit of Donda,” he adds, referring to his late mother who died in 2007.

West admitted that he realized Censori had left him after tracking her location through his Maybach app, according to ye/Instagram.

Combs and Ventura—who were in an on-and-off relationship for over a decade before officially splitting in 2018—were recently entangled in a legal battle after she accused him of rape and abuse in a shocking lawsuit.

Although he initially denied the allegations, Diddy was forced to apologize via social media after CNN released a 2016 video showing him attacking Ventura.