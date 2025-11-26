Kapil Sharma says Canada police don’t have enough power after Kap’s Café shooting: ‘No one like Mumbai Police’

Comedian, actor Kapil Sharma publicly talked about the firing accidents at his Canada-based Kap's Cafe for the first time on Wednesday. During the trailer launch event of his film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Sharma hailed the Mumbai Police over the Canadian Police and asserted that he feels safe in his own country.

He also recalled the matter reaching the Canadian Parliament.

Kapil Sharma on firing at his cafe in Canada Kapil Sharma said, "This incident happened in Canada, in Vancouver. I think there were three rounds of firing. What I feel is that the rules there the police don’t have enough power to control such situations. So when this case happened with us, it went to the federal level. Just like we have a central government, this matter was discussed in Canada’s Parliament."

The comedian added that the authorities in Canada are now taking steps to improve the situation after the firing incident.

"I believe that whatever God does, we often don’t understand the story behind it, but many people called me saying a lot was already going on there. After the firing at our cafe made news, the police and law-and-order authorities there are now taking steps to improve things," he said.

Kapil Sharma: Never felt unsafe in Mumbai "As for me, I have never felt unsafe in Mumbai or in my own country. There’s no one like the Mumbai Police," he also said.

Kapil Sharma concluded in his signature humour. He added that post the firing incident, his cafe saw a better footfall.

"In fact, after every firing incident, we got a bigger opening at the cafe. So it is all ok if God is with me.”

Multiple attacks at Kap's Cafe Kapil Sharma's cafe has witnessed three separate incidents where shots have been fired since it opened in July 2025. It is located in Surrey, British Columbia.

The first attack took place on July 10, and a second attack occurred on August 8. The third attack took place on October 16. However, no casualty was reported in the firing incidents.

Reportedly, Gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu, linked to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, took credit for the attack on social media.

Kapil Sharma on Dharmendra Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma also talked about the loss of Dharmendra at the event.

He said, “Everyone is feeling like they've lost a family member after Dharamji passed. Because when I lost my father, I was 22. When it was my age to learn from my father, he passed away. I didn't spend much time with him. But when I came to Mumbai, and we were about to start our show, no one knew what it was. The production house and the channel were trying to decide which celebrity to invite, and no one was willing to come. I met Dharam Paji for the first time on a flight to Toronto. And on that flight, we became close... I thought I should go and see Dharam Paji once... At that time, one of his films was being released, and he was busy. Yet, he told his team that this is my son, and arrange a date for him... I wrote yesterday as well. It was like losing my father for the second time..”