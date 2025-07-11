Meet India's richest TV comedian, earned ₹500/month, now charges ₹65 cr per show, net worth more than Prabhas, Ranveer

After the Indian film industry, Indian television is home to many talented stars. But when it comes to wealth, the top spot doesn’t belong to a conventional actor; it belongs to a comedian who once dreamed of becoming a singer. Starting with a monthly income of just ₹500, he now reportedly charges ₹65 crore per show, making him the richest comedian on Indian television.

India's richest TV comedian With an estimated net worth of ₹300 crore, Kapil Sharma is the richest comedian on Indian television.

He is richer than many Bollywood A-listers, including Prabhas ( ₹241 crore), Ajith Kumar ( ₹196 crore), and Ranveer Singh ( ₹226 crore). He has also surpassed popular TV stars like Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra.

Kapil Sharma's career and early struggle Born as Kapil Punj in Punjab, Kapil Sharma faced hardships early in life after losing his father to cancer in 1997. As the sole breadwinner of his family, he worked at a PCO for ₹500 per month, reportedly. It is said that later took up a job at a textile mill earning ₹900.

However, Kapil couldn't afford his sister’s wedding. This is when Kapil forayed into the industry. He auditioned for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in Delhi.

Though initially rejected, Kapil got selected and eventually won the show. He took home ₹10 lakh in prize money, which he used to fund his sister’s wedding.

Next, he went on to win the TC show, Comedy Circus and later hosted various shows. In 2013, he launched his own, Comedy Nights with Kapil. Three years later, he kicked off his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, which was a big success. The show made him a household name.

In 2015, Kapil Sharma made his film debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which received mixed reactions. He was last seen in Nandita Das’ Zwigato.

Kapil Sharma's fee for The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 Most recently, he and his gang returned with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

Reportedly, he earns ₹5 crore per episode of the show, maintaining the same salary across three seasons. Considering 13 episodes in a single season, he has earned nearly ₹200 crore alone from the OTT show.

Kapil Sharma's net worth As per a report of Hindustan Times, Kapil Sharma's net worth is estimated to around ₹300 crore

He owns a lavish apartment in the Andheri region of Mumbai with his family, wife Ginni and their two kids. The property is said to be of ₹15 crore worth.