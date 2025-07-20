Kapil Sharma's cafe reopens in Canada days after shooting incident; comedian reacts

Actor, comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to bounce back with his cafe in Canada. He and his wife, Ginni Chatrat opened Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, Canada, earlier in July. Soon after its inauguration, the cafe faced a gunfire attack, causing a temporary shutdown.

Kapil Sharma's cafe reopens after firing incident Now Kapil's cafe is ready to reopen.

Kapil took to his Instagram account and announced that Kap's Cafe would reopen on Sunday.

He re-shared the post by Kap's Cafe about the reopening.

The original post read, "Kap's Cafe. Reopens tomorrow. We've missed you and are truly grateful for your continued love and support. With heartfelt thanks, we're opening our doors again--ready to welcome you back with warmth, comfort, and care. See you soon, 8 am to 10 pm."

The caption also mentioned, "Opening Tomorrow, The lights are on, the coffee’s warm, and our hearts are full. Kap’s Cafe reopens tomorrow. Catch us daily from 8 AM to 10 PM. See you there."

Kapil reacts to cafe re-opening Re-sharing the post, Kapil gave a warm shoutout to his team. He wrote, "Proud of you team @thekapscafe (heart emoji)."

Kapil Sharma on cafe re-opening in Canada.

Kapil Sharma cafe gunfire incident The firing incident outside the cafe took place on July 10. Several gun shots were heard outside Kap's Cafe in Canada at 1:50 am (local time) as per the Police.

Police confirmed that several staff members were inside the cafe when the firing occurred. However, no injuries were reported. According to news agency ANI, at least 10 bullet holes were visibly found on one of the windows, while another pane had shattered in the incident.

The cafe is located in a building that houses retail spaces on the ground floor and residential apartments above.

After the incident, Kap's Cafe shared a note on Instagram, titled A Message From Heart. Their post read, "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up."

The cafe asserted that they will stand "firm" against the violence.