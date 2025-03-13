Kapoor & Sons got positive response due to ‘nuanced’ way of dealing with sexuality: Sidharth Malhotra

Nearly nine years after the release of Kapoor & Sons, which charmed audience across ages as well as critics, actor Sidharth Malhotra opened up about the film. The Dharma Productions movie, starring Rishi Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor apart from Sidharth Malhotra left an everlasting impression on those who watched it.

Fawad Khan played a role of a closeted homosexual man, who comes out to his family.

Sidharth Malhotra in a recent interview with Lilly Singh on her YouTube channel said that Kapoor & Sons dealt with homosexuality in a respectful and nuanced way, which was likely a first in commercial Bollywood film. Here's what he said.

Sidharth Malhotra on Kapoor & Sons In the interview, Sidharth recalled the reception of the film at the theaters and said the presentation of Kapoor & Sons led to its positive response.

“I think because of the presentation, we got a very positive response. I think everybody has one moment they could relate to. It also opened people's eyes on the way it dealt with a family member dealing with sexuality. It was dealt with subtlety, in a very respectful and nuanced way that it was not jarring. I think it was the first time in Hindi cinema that somebody portrayed that on an ultra commercial platform," he said.

Fawad Khan's ‘fabulous job’ Sidharth also praised co-actor Fawad Khan for his ‘fabulous’ job playing the role of a homosexual man.

“We were the first to present it in a commercial way. It was not a big deal, any family would deal with it like that in Delhi or Mumbai. I could relate to that. Fawad has done such a fabulous job playing that role but I remember that we improvised that scene at the dining table where he comes and tell me. Shakun was like what would your reaction be, and I told him let us roll the camera,” he said.

Recently, Sidharth and his wife actor Kiara Advani announced their pregnancy through a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing an adorable picture holding a pair of baby socks.

“The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon,” the caption read. The post was met with overwhelming love from fans, friends, and colleagues in the film industry.