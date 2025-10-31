Kapoor family reunites for Netflix special Dining With The Kapoors — release date and other details

Netflix on Friday unveiled the poster and release date of its upcoming family special, Dining With The Kapoors, bringing together members of Bollywood’s most famous film family. The special will premiere on 21 November.

The ensemble includes Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, among others.

Sharing the announcement post, Netflix India wrote on Instagram, “Kapoor Khandaan ka lunch invite aa gaya hai, and you’re invited. Watch Dining With The Kapoors, out 21 November, only on Netflix.”

Check out the poster here:

Internet reacts Internet was quick to react to the poster and several users questioned why Alia Bhatt—married to Ranbir Kapoor—wasn’t featured. One user wrote, “Where is Alia Bhatt? She’s a Kapoor now.” Another added, “If Neetu Kapoor is in there, shouldn’t Alia be too?” Some even noted that Saif Ali Khan was tagged in the caption, asking why Alia wasn’t.

Besides Alia’s absence, the show’s promotional poster also faced criticism for what many called “poor editing.” A user commented, “Why couldn’t this image be well edited? Looks like someone just copy pasted the figurines!!"

Some users also asked why Navya and Aghastya Nanda were in the frame, “Why are the nanda’s in this show.?”

Directed and written by Smriti Mundhra and created by Armaan Jain, Dining With The Kapoors is produced by Aavashyak Media. According to the makers, the show is filmed in a documentary-style format, offering an “unfiltered glimpse into the laughter, affectionate teasing, and timeless bonds of Bollywood’s first family.”