Karan Aujla announces new Mumbai show after controversy, free entry for fans — Check date, tickets, eligibility

Singer, rapper Karan Aujla, who is on his P-Pop Culture India Tour, faced massive criticism over his recent concert in Mumbai. Many attendees even called it the ‘worst concert’ on the internet. After the massive backlash, Aujla announced a new show in Mumbai, which will allow free entry to previous ticket holders.

Karan Aujla announces Mumbai 2.0 concert On Friday, Karan Aujla took to Instagram and dropped a video confirming the upcoming concert. He announced that the Mumbai 2.0 concert will take place on April 12.

The Tauba Tauba singer revealed that entry to the Mumbai 2.0 concert will be free for those who attended or purchased tickets for his March 3 show. He also urged those who could not attend his last Mumbai concert, to join the event. He said, “If anyone else wants to be there for my Mumbai 2.0 show, buy the tickets and be there because we are going to make history in Mumbai — it’s going to be bigger.”

Who is eligible for free entry Those who attended the previous shows can get a free entry.

Eligible ticket holders will receive a new ticket on their registered mobile number or email ID, which was used during the original purchase, closer to the event date. The updated tickets are said to appear in the Profile section of the District by Zomato app.

All attendees must collect their wristbands from the box office. Further details to be shared closer to the show date.

As per the updated access categories, GA and VIP ticket holders will be granted Silver category access. Fan Zone Left and Fan Zone Right ticket holders will receive Gold category access. P Pop Pit ticket holders will get access to the same P Pop Pit category. Similarly, the King of Good Times Lounge ticket holders will continue to enjoy Lounge category access, including the full hospitality benefits.

Those wishing to upgrade their ticket category can reach out to District customer support; the applicable price difference is said to be charged as revised tickets will be issued.

Meanwhile, all attendees are advised to arrive at the concert venue by 5 PM IST. Ticket holders must keep their QR codes ready on the District by Zomato app to ensure smooth entry. A valid government ID may be required for verification at the venue; screenshots will not be accepted for entry.

How and where to buy tickets All tickets for Karan Aujla’s P Pop Culture India Tour – Mumbai 2.0 will be available exclusively on District by Zomato, the tour’s official ticketing partner.

For new buyers, a limited batch of tickets will go live on the platform at 12 PM on March 8.