Karan Aujla cancels Ludhiana and Lucknow shows amid Mumbai concert chaos

Two scheduled stops on P-Pop Culture India Tour have been cancelled, leaving fans in Ludhiana and Lucknow without clarity and raising fresh concerns over event management during the tour’s India leg.

Karan Aujla calls off Lucknow, Ludhiana concerts The shows, slated for 10 April in Ludhiana and 12 April in Lucknow, were expected to follow earlier performances in New Delhi and Kolkata. The tour had opened at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 28 February before moving east. However, both upcoming dates have now been called off, with no rescheduling announced.

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The cancellations were not formally communicated by Karan Aujla or his management team. Instead, ticket holders received notifications from the ticketing platform citing “logistical difficulties” and confirming that refunds had been initiated. According to those messages, reimbursements are expected to be processed within a week.

The absence of an official statement from the artist has added to fan frustration. Many attendees have questioned why only select cities were affected, while others expressed confusion over the lack of transparency.

The development follows controversy surrounding a 3 March concert in Mumbai, held at MMRDA Grounds as part of a Holi-themed event. Social media platforms were flooded with complaints from attendees who described overcrowding, inadequate facilities, and extreme heat conditions. Some alleged that cooling arrangements were limited to premium sections, while others reported medical distress among concertgoers.

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Aujla responded later that day via social media, suggesting the possibility of an additional performance in the city. A follow-up event, informally referred to as “Mumbai 2.0,” is now scheduled for 12 April at Mahalaxmi Race Course.

While Mumbai is set to receive a second show, there has been no such announcement for Ludhiana or Lucknow. The Ludhiana cancellation is particularly notable given the artist’s roots in Punjab.

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The tour’s next confirmed stop in Jaipur remains unchanged. However, the recent disruptions have placed increased scrutiny on the execution of large-scale live events in India.

Aujla, often described as a leading figure in contemporary Punjabi music, has built a global following, particularly within the diaspora. Born in Ghurala village in Punjab, he rose to prominence after relocating to Canada, where his career gained international traction. His recent recognition at the JUNO Awards further cemented his global profile.

The India leg of the tour precedes an extensive international schedule across North America, Europe, and Asia later in 2026. Industry observers note that the success of upcoming shows—particularly the rescheduled Mumbai event—may determine how the remainder of the tour is received.

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For now, fans in Ludhiana and Lucknow remain without answers on whether their cancelled shows will be reinstated.