Karan Aujla gifts Maldives trip to couple after emotional love story on India’s Got Latent

Singer Karan Aujla surprised India’s Got Latent contestant Vijendra Rajak and his wife by offering to sponsor their Maldives trip after hearing about their journey from an elopement to marriage.

Karan Aujla sponsors Maldives trip for couple on India’s Got Latent Vijendra impressed the panellists with a wheel stunt performance during his appearance on the show. However, it was the conversation that followed his act that brought a more personal side of his life into focus.

During the interaction, the judges met Vijendra’s wife, and the couple spoke about the challenges they faced while pursuing their relationship. They revealed that they had eloped because their families did not agree to their marriage.

Vijendra shared that the couple had been dating for only a month when his then-girlfriend told him that she wanted to get married. Despite facing financial difficulties, he agreed, and the two eventually tied the knot.

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He also spoke about the difficulties that followed their decision, revealing that his wife’s family had filed a police complaint against him. The couple’s account drew a warm response from the panellists as they discussed the circumstances surrounding their marriage and the challenges they had navigated together.

During the conversation, host Samay Raina asked Vijendra about his biggest goal in life. The contestant said he wanted to visit the Maldives.

Aujla immediately responded by offering to sponsor the couple’s travel. He said, "You will be happy to go to Maldives right? So, I will sponsor your tickets."

Samay described the singer’s gesture as “sweet”, while Aujla credited Vijendra’s wife for the surprise, saying, "You are getting this because of your wife."

The moment was later shared by Vijendra on Instagram. Posting a video from the episode, he thanked the show for giving him an opportunity to showcase his talent and recalled the experience as a memorable one.

He wrote, “Thank you so much, India’s Got Latent, for giving me such an amazing platform and unforgettable experience. A huge thank you to Karan Aujla for your appreciation and for this incredible Maldives trip. It truly means a lot to me.”

Vijendra also acknowledged the other panellists who appeared on the episode and thanked them for their support and encouragement.

“Thank you so much, Tanmay Bhat, for your love and support. Thank you, Gurleen Pannu. It was a pleasure meeting you. Thank you so much, Rahul Dua, for your encouragement and kindness,” he wrote.