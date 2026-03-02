Karan Aujla pays auto drivers’ fines in Mumbai, video goes viral

Punjabi music star Karan Aujla is once again trending online, but this time not for a chart-topping track or a sold-out concert.

Karan Aujla’s Random Act of Kindness in Mumbai Auto Goes Viral A viral video showing the singer travelling through Mumbai in a simple auto-rickshaw — and helping struggling drivers by paying off their traffic fines — has struck a chord with fans across social media, earning widespread praise for what many have described as a rare display of humility from a global celebrity.

According to video circulating online, Aujla was seen casually riding in an auto-rickshaw while moving around the city. During the journey, he reportedly learned that the driver had accumulated a hefty traffic fine. Without much hesitation, the singer paid ₹17,000 on the spot to clear the penalty. The unexpected gesture quickly drew attention from passers-by, some of whom recognised him and began recording the moment.

Soon after, another auto driver approached Aujla and requested help with his own pending fine, reportedly telling the singer that even a partial payment would mean a great deal to him. Aujla agreed and contributed ₹5,000 towards the second driver’s dues as well. Videos show bystanders gathering around, clicking photographs with the artist before he quietly left the area, avoiding any major fanfare.

The clips have since circulated widely online, drawing mixed reactions from social media users. While some viewers appreciated the singer’s low-key interaction with the auto drivers and his willingness to help them, others focused on lighter moments from the videos, including comments about his accent and manner of speaking.

The incident has generated significant online discussion, reflecting the varied ways audiences respond to celebrity appearances in everyday settings. Several users noted the contrast between Aujla’s large-scale concert success and his presence in an ordinary Mumbai auto-rickshaw, with reactions ranging from appreciation to humour and critique.

More About Karan Aujla The incident comes at a time when Aujla’s career is at a significant high. The 27-year-old singer, born Jaskaran Singh Aujla in Punjab’s Ludhiana district, has grown into one of the most influential figures in contemporary Punjabi music.

After beginning his career as a lyricist, he rose to prominence with hits such as “Don’t Worry” and later achieved global recognition with albums like Bacthafucup and multiple charting singles across international platforms. His music has consistently appeared on UK Asian charts and global streaming rankings, helping Punjabi music reach wider audiences worldwide.