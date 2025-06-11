Karan Johar admits he had issues with Kartik Aaryan: ‘Family mein gile shikwe ho jaate hain’

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan had a fallout in 2021, following which Kartik was dropped from Dostana 2. Three years later, the two patched things up and are ready to work together in the upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Talking about the infamous feud, Karan Johar recently admitted that the two had issues with each other.

Karan Johar on ending feud with Kartik Aaryan In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Karan shared how they worked things out.

He said, “I think we internally discussed it, worked it out and let bygones be bygones. Kartik is an immensely hardworking actor and a very connective big star today who has a wide audience space. He has a great instinct on screenplay. He and I met, collaborated and decided to come together — it was all lovely.”

“I have had, he’s had issues with each other, but it's a tiny industry, which I call a family. I believe that in a family, kabhi kabhi gile shikwe ho jaate hain (sometimes complaints and misunderstandings happen), but I think good people want to make good films, create good content and, as I said, we don't sweat the small stuff — we have a larger vision to look at.”

Dostana 2 rift Karan Johar's Dharma Productions backed Dostana 2. It was initially set to star Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor. Around the same time, Kartik was rumoured to be dating Janhvi.

The project was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later, the production team shared that the cast of the film would undergo changes, confirming Kartik's exit.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Meanwhile, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will star Ananya Panday, opposite Kartik in the lead. It is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who worked with Kartik in SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

The film is currently under production. It is set to hit the theatres on February 13, 2026.

Besides this, Kartik also has Nagzilla, which is eyeing a release next year as well.

His last film was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.