Karan Johar’s actress friend buys ₹4.5 lakh designer dress at ’big’ discount, gets scammed - Here’s what happened

Karan Johar discussed the rise of online scams in a recent podcast, revealing that a close friend, an actress, was duped of 82,000 while trying to buy a designer outfit online. 

Published22 Feb 2025, 01:47 PM IST
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar revealed that an actress friend fell victim to an online scam, who lost ₹82,000 while trying to buy a designer outfit online.(Instagram/eattweetblog)

Karan Johar, the Indian filmmaker, recently shed light upon the rising trend of online scams that have become common nowadays. He made a big revelation how his actor friend fell prey to a trap and was duped of 82,000. Sharing a cautionary tale about a friend's encounter in a recent podcast, the 52-year-old filmmaker revealed that someone close to him got scammed.

Alerting the public about prevalence of online fraud, KJo explained how scammers use best possible tactics to deceit their targets. “Well, I can't mention her name. She won't like it. She was a famous friend of mine, an actress, and she had to go to this international film festival. And generally while scrolling through Instagram one night she saw that there was a limited edition designer outfit and it was supposed to be sold at an unbelievable price," he could be heard saying.

Raising awareness and underscores the increasing risks associated with online shopping and scams, he said, “Originally priced at about 4.5 lakhs, for just 82,000 or something. So she thought ‘wow what a deal’. She DMed them. They immediately responded by saying ‘oh it's our last piece, grab it now otherwise you're going to lose it’.”

According to Karan Johar, his friend fell victim to the fraud as the scammers provided her with ‘every single detail’ about the outfit she was willing to purchase online, leaving no space for any doubts over their authenticity. The convinced actor transferred 82,000 through her UPI ID only to find later that she had been duped. The dress never arrived and when Karan's friend repeatedly pressed them for delivery or refund nothing happened.

Social media reaction

This episode aroused speculations on social media about the identity of actress who fell victim to the scam, with Kiara Advani, Kareena and Kajol surfacing in the list. A social media user on Reddit wrote, “He’s saying friend, he’s more of a father figure to Alia, it’s definitely kajol."

Another user wrote, “If this story is true then it's Kajol for sure.” A third user replied, “The green dress Silhouette looks like Kiara though. But I am not sure if she’s close to KJo like Alia or a Kajol/Kareena. ” A fourth user commented, “Kiara's real name is Alia.”

First Published:22 Feb 2025, 01:47 PM IST
