Karan Johar buys another property in Mumbai for ₹8.05 crore: Check the Bollywood filmmaker's real estate investments

Karan Johar has bought a new apartment in Mumbai’s Khar area. According to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards, the Bollywood filmmaker has bought it for ₹8.05 crore.

The apartment is located in the Pali Vintage building. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,060 square feet. The property is situated on the fifth floor and includes two dedicated parking spaces.

The transaction was registered in November. For the purchase, a stamp duty of ₹48 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid. The apartment was sold by Level 6, the company that developed the Pali Vintage project in Khar.

Pritesh Sanghvi, Chief Promoter of Level 6 Group, confirmed the sale, according to HT.

Karan Johar’s real estate investments Karan Johar has built a wide and carefully planned real estate portfolio in Mumbai. In addition to the latest purchase, his properties include long-owned luxury homes and newer residential and commercial deals.

His main home is a large sea-facing duplex at The Residency on Carter Road, Bandra. The 8,000-square-foot penthouse was reportedly bought in 2010 for around ₹32 crore. It includes a private terrace and a nursery designed by Gauri Khan, as reported by MagicBricks.

In 2024, Johar leased a high-end 4,000-square-foot duplex in Union Park, Pali Hill. The three-year lease began at ₹8.10 lakh per month. He is reported to own a Malabar Hill mansion worth ₹20 crore.

Karan Johar also owns and leases several important commercial and professional properties. In September 2025, his production house, Dharma Productions, leased a 5,500-square-foot office at the Signature building in Andheri West.

The four-year lease began at ₹15 lakh per month, with a total rental commitment of ₹7.75 crore.

Johar also owns another office space at Jains Arcade on 14th Road in Khar West. This workspace was designed by well-known interior designer Simone Dubash Pundole.

Beyond films, he entered the hospitality sector with Neuma. It is a luxury European-style restaurant set inside a restored colonial villa in Colaba.

Outside Mumbai, Johar owns a residential property in Mehrauli, Delhi.

Dharma-Poonawal deal In 2024, he sold a 50% stake in Dharma Productions to Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla for ₹1,000 crore. The deal valued Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment at ₹2,000 crore.

“It was the right decision for growth, too, because I knew that 50 crore would become 1,500 crore if I had that 50% investment. I knew what I could do with that investment, how I could grow and take my company in a much more forward-moving direction," he said.