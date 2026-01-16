Subscribe

Karan Johar buys another property in Mumbai for ₹8.05 crore: Check the Bollywood filmmaker's real estate investments

Karan Johar has purchased a new apartment in Mumbai’s Khar area for 8.05 crore. The 1,060-square-foot property in Pali Vintage includes twoparking spaces.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated16 Jan 2026, 12:43 PM IST
Karan Johar has bought a new apartment in Mumbai’s Khar area. According to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards, the Bollywood filmmaker has bought it for 8.05 crore.

The apartment is located in the Pali Vintage building. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,060 square feet. The property is situated on the fifth floor and includes two dedicated parking spaces.

The transaction was registered in November. For the purchase, a stamp duty of 48 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000 were paid. The apartment was sold by Level 6, the company that developed the Pali Vintage project in Khar.

Pritesh Sanghvi, Chief Promoter of Level 6 Group, confirmed the sale, according to HT.

Karan Johar’s real estate investments

Karan Johar has built a wide and carefully planned real estate portfolio in Mumbai. In addition to the latest purchase, his properties include long-owned luxury homes and newer residential and commercial deals.

His main home is a large sea-facing duplex at The Residency on Carter Road, Bandra. The 8,000-square-foot penthouse was reportedly bought in 2010 for around 32 crore. It includes a private terrace and a nursery designed by Gauri Khan, as reported by MagicBricks.

In 2024, Johar leased a high-end 4,000-square-foot duplex in Union Park, Pali Hill. The three-year lease began at 8.10 lakh per month. He is reported to own a Malabar Hill mansion worth 20 crore.

Karan Johar also owns and leases several important commercial and professional properties. In September 2025, his production house, Dharma Productions, leased a 5,500-square-foot office at the Signature building in Andheri West.

The four-year lease began at 15 lakh per month, with a total rental commitment of 7.75 crore.

Johar also owns another office space at Jains Arcade on 14th Road in Khar West. This workspace was designed by well-known interior designer Simone Dubash Pundole.

Beyond films, he entered the hospitality sector with Neuma. It is a luxury European-style restaurant set inside a restored colonial villa in Colaba.

Outside Mumbai, Johar owns a residential property in Mehrauli, Delhi.

Dharma-Poonawal deal

In 2024, he sold a 50% stake in Dharma Productions to Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla for 1,000 crore. The deal valued Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment at 2,000 crore.

“It was the right decision for growth, too, because I knew that 50 crore would become 1,500 crore if I had that 50% investment. I knew what I could do with that investment, how I could grow and take my company in a much more forward-moving direction," he said.

“I’m the worst. I should never be in the negotiation room because I’ll always give up more and receive less,” he added.

 
 
