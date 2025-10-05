Karan Johar critiques Raanjhanaa’s AI ending as ‘inauthentic’, says ‘Aisa nahi ki bahut bada business hua’

Karan Johar backed Aanand L Rai's thoughts on his film, Raanjhanaa's re-release with an AI-modified climax. Johar slammed the producers and questioned their morality for not involving Rai in their decision. He called the AI-generated ending “inauthentic” and questioned what the makers hoped to achieve by altering the film.

Karan Johar slams Raanjhanaa AI re-release Previously, Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai had slammed Eros for tweaking his film.

Talking to Komal Nahta on YouTube, Karan Johar was asked about his thoughts on who should have the re-release rights of a film with an altered ending. Johar replied that a new norm needs to be made in this case.

He said, “This should now be contractual. If the producer owns 100% of the film, then he/she has the right to do whatever they want. But he/she has to have the moral dilemma about it. Today also I own every IP, but if I have to do anything to the film, I call the director of the film. So when it’s not contractual, it has to be moral. Agar aapki morality nahi hai, agar aap ek director ke vision ko badal rahe ho, release kar rahe without his/her consent, then that is not right (If you don’t have morality, if you’re changing a director’s vision and releasing the film without his/her consent, then that is not right)."

The filmmaker pointed out that even after going against the vision of the director, the producers couldn't make a blockbuster business at the box office with the re-release.

“His job is to call Aanand L. Rai jiski vision thi voh, jiski wajah se aap yeh kar rahe ho aaj, it’s your moral responsibility. You should call everybody who made that film special. It’s the right thing to do. Aur kya hi ukhaad liya aapne change karke. Aisa nahi hai ki uss film ka bahut bada business hua. Because it’s inauthentic. AI has to be used for its absolute worth. Jo natural hai voh zyada chalega (You should call Aanand L. Rai — it was his vision, and he’s the reason you’re able to do this today. What did you even achieve by changing it? It’s not as if the film made huge business. Because it’s inauthentic. AI should only be used where it truly adds value. What’s natural will always work better)," Karan Johar said.

Raanjhanaa re-release with AI ending explained Raanjhanaa (Original), starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, had the lead character, Kundan, dying in the hospital after being shot. He spends his last moments with his childhood love, Zoya.

However, the AI-modified climax had Kundan waking up from his near-death experience and bringing relief to Bindiya and Murari.