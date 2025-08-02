Karan Johar celebrates SRK, Rani Mukerji’s National Award win: 'Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost!'

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to shower heartfelt congratulations on his longtime friends Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji for their recent National Award wins, calling the moment a personal full circle.

He shared an emotional note for both of his friends and celebrated their respective wins.

KJo Congratulates SRK, Rani In a moving post on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote, “Taking a pause in our celebrations to celebrate my friends for their cinema!!! @iamsrk bhai....this has been 33 years in the making and I can’t help but beam with pride. Redefining Indian cinema with every role you take on (sic).

Karan did not just stop there. He continued, "Jawan and all your other films are only testament to what an exceptional actor you are, to light every screen you walk in with your swag, charm and just SRK-ness! Me and the entire world is rooting for you, celebrating you & supporting you for everything you do. There is no one like you, congratulations bhai, you deserve this and more. And like you say - picture abhi baaki hai mere dost! (sic)”

Johar also praised Rani Mukerji, lauding her powerful performance in ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’, “My dearest Rani, truly the queen of every screen she is in. Your performance hit everyone like a punch in the gut, making everyone feel every last feeling with you. Very less can do that, but you have always been the best at it. Congratulations and I speak on behalf of everyone - we can’t wait to see what you do next!!!! (sic)”

He also acknowledged the production house behind Rani's film, writing, “Biggest shoutout to @emmayentertainment for backing such a powerful story and congratulations! @madhubhojwani @onlyemmay @nikkhiladvani.”

Adding a nostalgic note, he concluded: “P.S - fun fact!! I won my first national award with these two & Kajol by my side for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. If this is not full circle, what is?!”