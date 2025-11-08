Karan Johar's Dharma Productions sparks buzz with plan to launch two newcomers after massive 500-audition hunt

In a major development for Bollywood’s talent landscape, Dharma Productions — the banner helmed by Karan Johar — is reportedly preparing to launch two new actors, a boy and a girl, following one of its largest-ever talent hunts.

Dharma Productions to reportedly launch two newcomers Prominent film critics including Taran Adarsh, Sumit Kadel, and Ramesh Bala took to social media platform X to share the news, fuelling industry-wide speculation and discussion.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted, “BIGGG DEVELOPMENT… DHARMA PRODUCTIONS TO LAUNCH TWO NEWCOMERS… #DharmaProductions – the production house known for shaping some of #Bollywood's biggest stars – is all set to introduce two fresh faces to the big screen [sic].”

In a follow-up post, he elaborated that the actors were “selected from over 500 auditions” and emphasised that both “have no industry background, just raw talent.” Adarsh described the move as one of Dharma’s “most extensive talent hunts to date [sic],” suggesting a shift towards merit-based casting and away from the label of nepotism that has long followed the banner.

Echoing the sentiment, critic Sumit Kadel wrote, “With the industry needing fresh faces, Dharma is leading by bringing in the next generation of stars. Their names will be revealed soon [sic].”

Internet reaction to the news The announcement has sparked varied reactions online. Some users welcomed the focus on fresh, outsider talent, while others remained sceptical about Dharma’s motives.

One user remarked, “Nepos these days aren’t as valuable as they used to be, so makes sense [sic].” Another commented, “Good two new talents, but we need more directors and writers — there’s no shortage of actors [sic].”

However, scepticism persisted, with several users comparing the initiative to Yash Raj Films’ earlier talent drives. “When did Dharma set up auditions? YRF did, and there were clips from people who auditioned. Trying to replicate YRF’s strategy [sic],” one post read.

Others were more critical of Karan Johar, with comments such as “Karan is always reactive, never original [sic],” and “He’s just trying to copy Saiyaara’s success [sic].”

Despite the divided opinions, the upcoming launch marks a significant moment for Dharma Productions, potentially signalling a new chapter for the studio — one that embraces open auditions and raw, undiscovered talent in an industry often criticised for its insularity.