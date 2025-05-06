Karan Johar dons fashion guru hat, rates Met Gala looks of Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani

Filmmaker Karan Johar, an ardent fashion buff, took it upon himself to rate the looks of key Indian attendees at the Met Gala 2025, the annual fashion showcase and fundraiser.

Johar handpicked his favourites – Shah Rukh Khan, Dijit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani and Manish Malhotra, to name a few – and rated their Met Gala looks in a series of Instagram stories.

Check what Karan Johar had to say about each star: Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan, a long-time friend of the filmmaker, passed KJo's fashion review with flying colours – so much so that the Bollywood superstar was mentioned in his stories TWICE!!

“All HAIL the KING of the MET!!!” Karan Johar said for Shah Rukh, adding that he broke a gazillion hearts on the Internet.

“Bhai you RULE!” he added.

Karan Johar rates SRK's Met Gala look