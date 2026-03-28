Karan Johar hails Ranveer Singh as ‘one of the greats’ while praising Dhurandhar 2

Karan Johar has described Ranveer Singh as ‘one of the greats’ in a detailed social media post about Dhurandhar 2. The filmmaker shared his views on Instagram, focusing on the film’s themes, performances and direction by Aditya Dhar.
Karan Johar began by addressing the broader tone of the film, referencing conversations around masculinity and patriotism. “The discussions on Testosterone,hyper alpha energy and deep rooted patriotism will continue as it must… BUT #DHURANDHAR2 is so much more than that … (sic),” he wrote.
He went on to describe the emotional arc of the story, pointing to the character of Jaskirat and the sacrifices depicted. “The heart wrenching back story of Jaskirat… the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland…. The humanisation and layered back story even of the antagonist… (sic),” Johar added.
The filmmaker also commented on the technical and creative aspects of the film, including its craft and sound design, while highlighting Dhar’s direction.
“the impeccable craft… the soundscape and the all round cinematic prowess proves the brilliance and directorial command of ADITYA DHAR … what an absloutely astounding and outstanding filmmaker he is… he not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one… yeh naya director hai!!! Box office records todke ghusega bhi aur har record maarega bhi!! (sic)”
A significant portion of the post was dedicated to Singh’s performance, which Johar described in emphatic terms.
“Aur aur aur @ranveersingh tu kya hai yaar?!?????? Your career BEST work and every tear of yours, every quiet stare, each time you walk with undeniable swag you prove you are one of the greats!!! You are and will always be an artist of huge calibre for the ages…. True DHURANDHAR MOVIE STAR!!! (sic)”
Johar concluded by linking the viewing experience to his own early memories of Hindi cinema and his journey in the film industry.
“I went back to the days I watched pure solid Hindi cinema in single screens in the 70s… and came out satiated and dreamt of being a part of this business…today I am a part of the fraternityand Dhurandhar reminded me of how proud and grateful I am to be here today… (sic)”
The post has added to ongoing attention around Dhurandhar 2, with Johar’s remarks centring on its narrative themes, performances and filmmaking approach.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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