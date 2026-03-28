Karan Johar hails Ranveer Singh as ‘one of the greats’ while praising Dhurandhar 2

Karan Johar has described Ranveer Singh as ‘one of the greats’ in a detailed social media post about Dhurandhar 2. The filmmaker shared his views on Instagram, focusing on the film’s themes, performances and direction by Aditya Dhar.
Karan Johar began by addressing the broader tone of the film, referencing conversations around masculinity and patriotism. “The discussions on Testosterone,hyper alpha energy and deep rooted patriotism will continue as it must… BUT #DHURANDHAR2 is so much more than that … (sic),” he wrote.
He went on to describe the emotional arc of the story, pointing to the character of Jaskirat and the sacrifices depicted. “The heart wrenching back story of Jaskirat… the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland…. The humanisation and layered back story even of the antagonist… (sic),” Johar added.
The filmmaker also commented on the technical and creative aspects of the film, including its craft and sound design, while highlighting Dhar’s direction.
“the impeccable craft… the soundscape and the all round cinematic prowess proves the brilliance and directorial command of ADITYA DHAR … what an absloutely astounding and outstanding filmmaker he is… he not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one… yeh naya director hai!!! Box office records todke ghusega bhi aur har record maarega bhi!! (sic)”
A significant portion of the post was dedicated to Singh’s performance, which Johar described in emphatic terms.
“Aur aur aur @ranveersingh tu kya hai yaar?!?????? Your career BEST work and every tear of yours, every quiet stare, each time you walk with undeniable swag you prove you are one of the greats!!! You are and will always be an artist of huge calibre for the ages…. True DHURANDHAR MOVIE STAR!!! (sic)”
Johar concluded by linking the viewing experience to his own early memories of Hindi cinema and his journey in the film industry.
“I went back to the days I watched pure solid Hindi cinema in single screens in the 70s… and came out satiated and dreamt of being a part of this business…today I am a part of the fraternityand Dhurandhar reminded me of how proud and grateful I am to be here today… (sic)”
The post has added to ongoing attention around Dhurandhar 2, with Johar’s remarks centring on its narrative themes, performances and filmmaking approach.