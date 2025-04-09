After Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma’s new look post weight loss sparks online debate: ‘Ozempic or health issues?’

Comedian, actor Kapil Sharma debuted his new look at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. He was snapped arriving at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The actor looked visibly lean as he seemingly lost weight ahead of his upcoming film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

Kapil Sharma's new look after weight loss In the video, Kapil briefly posed. He sported an off-duty look in a grey co-ord set. He finished off his look with black sunglasses and white sneakers. He also sported a new hairstyle, adding charm to his overall look.

Reacting to the new look, netizens praised Kapil for his transformation. Among them, a user commented, “What a transformation.” “Aray waah Kapil Sharma is so fit now,” added another.

Internet react to Kapil Sharma's weight loss On the other hand, a section of people remained focused on Kapil's weight loss. Some seemed worried about the comedian's health. One user wrote, “Kitna jada weight loss kar liya hai Kapil Sharma ne (Kapil Sharma has lost so much weight).” “Aajkal ke celebrity fit ki bahmjaye kamzor dikhane Lage h mujhe (these days celebrities seem weak instead of being fit)," commented another.

Someone also questioned, “Ishke konse bimari hoon gyee haii (What disease has he suffered)?” One more added, “Ozepmic or gym?”

Karan Johar's weight loss Kapil is not the only celebrity who recently lost weight. Filmmaker Karan Johar left fans worried again and again with his public appearances and social media pictures after his weight loss journey. Although he assured fans about his health, it seems his well-wishers are not convinced.

Other celebs who recently loss weight Sikandar producer Sajid Nadiadwala has undergone a weight loss transformation. During the film event, he was drawing attention and admiration from fans and audience alike about his weight loss journey.

Ram Kapoor is also among the celebrities who made headlines with his weight loss journey.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma will be next seen in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. He will reprise his role in the sequel of his debut film which was released in 2015.

The original film, helmed by the filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan, saw Sharma juggling multiple relationships in a hilariously and chaotic storyline.

The sequel, however, promises to bring in a new twist, hinting at more comedy and a fresh storyline this time. The direction will be taken care of by Anukalp Goswami.

Anukalp Goswami is best known for his work as a writer on the original film and Kapil Sharma's popular TV show The Kapil Sharma Show.