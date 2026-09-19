Karan Johar meets Prince William in London, discuss water crisis in India ahead of Earthshot Prize 2026 | Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar becomes the first Indian to host the Earthshot Prize Awards 2026, which is scheduled to take place in Mumbai. Founded by Prince William, The Earthshot Prize champions solutions to protect and restore the planet.

Karan Johar meets Prince William in London Johar recently met Prince William in London ahead of the event in India. In a new video, they are seen discussing environmental issues in the country.

Prince William on poor rain and farmer issues in India Johar and Prince William discussed the impact of inadequate rainfall in India, causing stress to farmers and a water crisis. "Almost three to four months without any proper rain. The farmers are struggling. Our water supplies are under stress. I think it’s making people more aware that water is a precious resource," said Prince William.

They also talked about the 15 finalists of this year, out of which only five winners will win £1 million to help scale their solution and expand its impact.

The video was shared by the official handles of The Earthshot Prize.

Watch video:

About Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai Talking about hosting the Earthshot Prize Awards 2026, which is founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, Karan Johar shared in a statement, "To be the first Indian to host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night is a moment of immense pride for me, and to do so in Mumbai makes it all the more meaningful. In cinema, we imagine new worlds. The innovators celebrated by Earthshot are showing us how to build a better one. That is what makes HRH Prince William’s vision so compelling: it gives us not just reasons to hope, but ideas we can act on. India has the creativity and ambition to be an important part of that future. I’m honoured to welcome the world to Mumbai and help give these remarkable people the recognition they deserve.”

“Every year, our Finalists give me renewed optimism. They show us that, even as the environmental challenges remain urgent, extraordinary people around the world are already proving that progress is possible. Seeing solutions work gives us all confidence to act. When they succeed, they inspire others and accelerate change. I'm proud to welcome these 15 Finalists to the Earthshot Prize community and look forward to celebrating their stories in Mumbai this November,” added Prince William ahead of the Mumbai edition.