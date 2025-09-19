Karan Johar, Neeraj Ghaywan react as Homebound selected as India’s Oscar entry, Janhvi Kapoor pens moving note

Neeraj Ghaywan's film Homebound has been named as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category on Friday. Reacting to the news, film producer Karan Johar called it one of the “pinch me” moments of his life.

Homebound selected as India’s Oscar entry Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The film is all set to release in India this month.

Karan Johar reacts to Homebound's selection as India’s Oscar entry Taking to Instagram, Johar shared that he is honoured for the opportunity. He extended gratitude to the Film Federation of India and congratulated the film team.

Tagging Ghaywan and the cast, he wrote, “One of the “pinch me” moments that I will NEVER forget!!!! Extremely honoured, humbled and ecstatic that our film #Homebound is selected as India's official entry for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards! Our deepest gratitude to the @filmfederationofindia to believe in the story, in us and what we can bring to the world stage for Indian cinema. Heartiest congratulations to the entire team. @ishaankhatter @vishaljethwa06 @janhvikapoor @adarpoonawalla @apoorva1972 @somenmishra @neeraj.ghaywan @marijkedesouza @melitatoscan #BasharatPeer @gogoroy @vidushak @shriidhardubey @dharmamovies @homeboundthefilm.”

Janhvi Kapoor and Neeraj Ghaywan Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor became the first among the lead cast to react to the news. She penned a long note and expressed how working in the film has been a ‘dream’ for her at every step.

She said that being a part of the film was a reward already and wrote, “Every part of this film has been nothing short of a dream. The journey, the people, what this story means, and how personal it’s been for everyone in our team. At every step I have been thankful I could witness this journey, which in my mind was truly the reward in itself. Everything since has been a celebration of all these people that I love and respect so much, for their talent, their goodness and their courage. @neeraj.ghaywan @karanjohar @vishaljethwa06 @ishaankhatter.”

“This movie and even its journey, has been about hope, in so many more ways than one would expect in cinemas on the 26th of September,” she added.

On the other hand, director Neeraj Ghaywan reacted to the news on the platform.

He simply wrote, “OMG!!! This is real!”

Congratulations are pouring in for the film team from the industry people.