Karan Johar’s new mirror selfie leaves fans worried again: ‘Hope he gets well soon’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has once left worried about his health. It began when a mirror selfie of the filmmaker landed on Reddit and sparked a debate about his health. Although Karan has previously clarified regarding his health, it seems fans are convinced.

Karan Johar's mirror selfie The photo featured Karan striking a pose in front of the mirror. He wore a comfy co-ord with a black hat and sunglasses. He posted the photo on his Instagram stories, which is no longer available.

Internet worried about Karan Johar Sharing a screenshot of his post, someone wrote on the social forum, “Genuinely concerned, he doesn’t look healthy.” Responding to the post, many raised concerns about Karan's health.

While someone replied, “He must have 4 different doctors and 10 different dietician for his care (sic),” one user said, “He is totally fine living a luxurious life with the best possible lifestyle and amenities.”

Some also blamed weight loss trends among celebs. A user commented, “When they deny Ozempic, just know it’s Mounjaro.” “Idk why you guys are so eager to blame it on Ozempic, having seen Chadwick Boseman, I sincerely hope if it is some medical condition he gets well soon (sic),” backed a fan.

“Guys let's learn from Chadwick Boseman that talking about someone's body is the worst thing to do without knowing their medical history. Kjo has never been concerned with his weight and he's been in the industry for far too long to start letting it get to him now.... and even if he did he has all the money to make it look good. Let's all be a little kind (sic),” also requested one more user.

Karan Johar's weight loss Karan Johar recently surprised everyone with his drastic weight loss. While some lauded him for his dedication towards health, a section of people even speculated that Karan might have used Ozempic, a trending medication often linked with weight loss.

However, Karan Johar previously clarified that his new physique is due to his commitment towards a healthier lifestyle. During an interaction with India Today Digital last month, Karan said, “Being healthy, eating right, exercising, doing your best to look good that’s what it’s about.”

When someone from the media further asked him for details on his routine, Karan playfully answered, “If I do that, I'll give my secret away”.