Subscribe

Karan Johar opens up about life without partner, feeling lonely at winning National Award: ‘Whose hand do I hold?’

Karan Johar won National Award this year for his film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Besides him, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were also awarded at the ceremony.

Sneha Biswas
Published7 Nov 2025, 01:50 AM IST
Advertisement
President Droupadi Murmu confers film director and producer Karan Johar with National Film Award for his film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.
President Droupadi Murmu confers film director and producer Karan Johar with National Film Award for his film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.(Rahul Singh )

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is a proud single dad to his twins, Yash and Roohi. Talking about his life, he recently opened up about feeling lonely without a partner. He recalled having no one as his plus one to the Delhi ceremony where he received his National Award.

Advertisement

Karan Johar on feeling lonely without a partner

Talking to Sania Mirza on her podcast, Serving It Up with Sania, Karan Johar shared he has been feeling lonely at times. He said, “You feel the loneliest in your highs and not your lows. In your lows, you have your family, friends, parents and kids. I have two cousin sisters I am very close to, and I have my best friends. But in your highs, what do you do? I remember I got a call that I was getting a National Award. I hung up the call, and for one minute all I thought about was, ‘What do I do tonight? Whose house do I go to? Whose hand do I hold? A little pat on the back, I needed and wanted to feel happy.'"

Advertisement
Also Read | Karan Johar on SRK, Rani’s National Award: 'You deserve this and more'

Karan Johar: I eat in my room so I can dilute the loneliness

However, Johar remains optimistic about finding the one.

He added, “When I went to the awards, they asked me who my plus one was, and I had no one. Everybody was coming with their partners, and my mum was not well enough to travel, and my kids were too young. It hits you hard. I do get lonely and, on many nights when I am eating alone, I don’t go to my dining table. I eat in my room so I can dilute the loneliness. But they say never say never, and when it happens, I am standing with my arms wide open like Shah Rukh Khan.”

The filmmaker also shared that he feels lonely especially during New Years as people usually celebrate the occasion with their partners. He jokingly said that he ‘wants to kill’ those who engage in PDA in front of him.

Advertisement
Also Read | Shashi Tharoor posts tongue-in-cheek comment for Karan Johar, Malaika Arora

Karan Johar's National Award win

Karan Johar won a National Award in 2025 for his directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in the category of Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

 
 
Bollywood NewsBollywood FilmsEntertainment
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentKaran Johar opens up about life without partner, feeling lonely at winning National Award: ‘Whose hand do I hold?’
Read Next Story