Karan Johar pens poetic birthday tribute to Ranveer Singh, mentions Deepika Padukone: ‘A loyal son, brother, husband'

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and penned a special post on Ranveer Singh's birthday. With poetic lines, he heaped praises on the actor, even mentioning Deepika Padukone in one of them.

In the caption, Karan wrote, “Happy Birthday @ranveersingh, Buoyant spirit, blazing bright, A comet streaking through the night, In every step, a thunderous cheer, Ranveer walks, the world draws near.”

“A fashionista bold and grand, Silken suits and sequins stand, A canvas dressed in dreams and flair, Each outfit roars, “He doesn’t care!” Yet deeper still this man unfolds, A heart of gold within he holds, A larger-than-life, flamboyant flame, But kind and warm beyond the fame,” Karan continued.

Calling him a ‘madcap’ prince, Karan said, “His laughter rolls like summer skies, A mimic’s art behind his eyes, A thousand voices, shades, and ways, His acting leaves us in a daze. He jokes, he dances, flips and twirls, A madcap prince in mortal worlds…. Yet roots run deep, a loyal son, A brother, husband, all in one.”

Karan Johar calls Ranveer Singh “lord of bling” “For Deepika’s smile, for parents’ pride, For friends who know he’ll never hide. He gives his all, his soul, his grin, Such love and light he carries in. So here’s to Ranveer — fierce and true, A rainbow burst in Bollywood’s blue, May his spirit ever leap and sing, Long live the lord of BLING Ranveer Singh,” he concluded with a special mention of Ranveer's wife, actor Deepika.

While Ranveer is yet to respond to the special post, many have praised Karan for his poem.

Among them is Manish Koirala, who commented, “What a lovely description of @ranveersingh in a poem !! Happy birthday dear!”

Ranveer Singh deletes Instagram posts Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has deleted all of his Instagram posts. He also replaced his display picture on the platform with a black background image.