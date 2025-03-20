Karan Johar, Bollywood's renowned filmmaker, made a major revelation about his upcoming project, which will be directed by a debutant filmmaker of his production house, Dharma Productions. Expressing happiness and excitement over the project, he said that he will be launching the 24th debutant filmmaker in the Hindi film industry.

In a social media post on Instagram, the 52-year-old said, “When I began producing films (once 1 stepped into Dharma as an active part of the company), in 2003 with Kal Ho Naa Ho - the idea was to empower filmmakers and storytellers...to pay it forward. We got it right...we got it wrong but the intent was always to put out stories and films we believed in. The motive was only either entertain, seek acclaim or to simply have fun at the movies!"

The note added, "I am so proud to say that our next offering is the 24th debutant filmmaker we have introduced to Hindi cinema! (Trivia for trollers: 90% of them are 'outsiders') I rarely write notes before the release of a film but few films excite me, energise me and inspire me the way the process of this film has… (sic).”

In the orange colour background note, he mentioned that it will be the ‘proudest film’ of his production house, Dharma Productions. Karan Johar said, "One can never predict commercial success BUT what I can say with all my heart is that this film is one of Dharma's proudest films!"

Social media reaction Many social media users speculate that the 'proudest film' is Kesari: Chapter 2. A user wrote, “KESARI CHAPTER 2 announcement when??” Another user commented, “Akshay Kumar film.” A third user wrote, “Kesari chapter-2 releasing on 18th april.” A fourth user commented, “kesari chapter 2!!! here we go!!! can’t wait.” A fifth user stated, “C Shankaran Biopic announcement tomorrow?”

Lauding the filmmaker, a sixth user replied, “Karan Johar true powerhouse indeed, empowering film-makers. Dharma is not just a production, it’s bigger. An emotion for all film-makers. Even outside the “system.””

According to the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director, the collaborative producer and debutant director was working hard on the project for four years, who faced several setbacks, from pandemic delays to other unforeseen circumstances.