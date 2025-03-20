Karan Johar prepares to launch 24th debutant filmmaker with THIS movie: ’Dharma’s proudest films!’

Karan Johar announced the launch of his 24th debutant filmmaker under the banner Dharma Productions. As fans eagerly await further details, the 52-year-old filmmaker called it his proudest project.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated20 Mar 2025, 01:59 PM IST
Advertisement
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is preparing for the launch of 24th debutant filmmaker with his next project.(Instagram @Karan Johar)

Karan Johar, Bollywood's renowned filmmaker, made a major revelation about his upcoming project, which will be directed by a debutant filmmaker of his production house, Dharma Productions. Expressing happiness and excitement over the project, he said that he will be launching the 24th debutant filmmaker in the Hindi film industry.

In a social media post on Instagram, the 52-year-old said, “When I began producing films (once 1 stepped into Dharma as an active part of the company), in 2003 with Kal Ho Naa Ho - the idea was to empower filmmakers and storytellers...to pay it forward. We got it right...we got it wrong but the intent was always to put out stories and films we believed in. The motive was only either entertain, seek acclaim or to simply have fun at the movies!"

Advertisement
Also Read | Kartik Aaryan teases Karan Johar over Dharma’s ₹1,000-crore deal with Poonawalla

The note added, "I am so proud to say that our next offering is the 24th debutant filmmaker we have introduced to Hindi cinema! (Trivia for trollers: 90% of them are 'outsiders') I rarely write notes before the release of a film but few films excite me, energise me and inspire me the way the process of this film has… (sic).”

In the orange colour background note, he mentioned that it will be the ‘proudest film’ of his production house, Dharma Productions. Karan Johar said, "One can never predict commercial success BUT what I can say with all my heart is that this film is one of Dharma's proudest films!"

 

Also Read | Karan Johar reacts to criticism over Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s acting
Advertisement

Social media reaction

Many social media users speculate that the 'proudest film' is Kesari: Chapter 2. A user wrote, “KESARI CHAPTER 2 announcement when??” Another user commented, “Akshay Kumar film.” A third user wrote, “Kesari chapter-2 releasing on 18th april.” A fourth user commented, “kesari chapter 2!!! here we go!!! can’t wait.” A fifth user stated, “C Shankaran Biopic announcement tomorrow?”

Lauding the filmmaker, a sixth user replied, “Karan Johar true powerhouse indeed, empowering film-makers. Dharma is not just a production, it’s bigger. An emotion for all film-makers. Even outside the “system.””

Also Read | Ayan Mukerji Father’s Funeral Highlights: Ranbir, Hrithik, Alia, Karan attend

According to the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director, the collaborative producer and debutant director was working hard on the project for four years, who faced several setbacks, from pandemic delays to other unforeseen circumstances.

Advertisement

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director's last project was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which performed well at the box office and grossed over 355 crore worldwide. The film featured Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the significant roles.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentKaran Johar prepares to launch 24th debutant filmmaker with THIS movie: ’Dharma’s proudest films!’
First Published:20 Mar 2025, 01:59 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App