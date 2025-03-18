‘Humari bhi Nadaaniyan hain’: Karan Johar reacts to criticism over Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s acting

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar finally addressed the criticism over his recent film Nadaaniyan, which fell short of audience expectations. The film marked the much-anticipated Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. It also featured Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Karan Johar on bad reviews of Nadaaniyan Nadaaniyan disappointed critics and audiences with its cringe-worthy dialogues and weak acting chops from the promising star kids of Bollywood.

Talking about trollers attacking Ibrahim and Khushi for the film, Karan Johar, at the trailer launch event of his upcoming production Akaal, said, "Main bas ye hi kahunga, ek purani film ka alfaaz hai ki kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna... chhodo bekaar ki baatein, beet na jaaye raina" (I would just say this—there’s a famous line from an old film: People will always talk; it's their job to do so… let go of unnecessary chatter before the night slips away)."

Trolls attacking Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor Responding to reviews from critics and trolls, Karan Johar stated that he doesn’t believe in any theory that his films are being deliberately targeted. “My relationship with the critics never changes towards them according to their reviews. That is your work. I don't have any conspiracy theory that they are doing it deliberately to bring down the film. Kabhi kabhi trollers karte hain, voh bhi benaam log hai, bechare unka apna problem hai, voh hum par nikal rahe hain. Unke liye mujhe bas taras aata hai aur kuch nahi (Sometimes, trolls do these things, but they are nameless people, poor souls who are venting their own problems on us. I only feel pity for them, nothing else),” he added.

However, Karan said he has a problem with people using a specific language and urged them to re-think about actors like Ibrahim and Khushi. He said, "I genuinely respect all the critics. But when you read certain things, you think they are someone's daughter and son, their parents also read those things. A critic wrote, I want to kick this film. I have a problem with those people who write this.

Karan Johar: I don't have a problem with critics "I don't have a problem with any critics, Aapki raaye hai, hum accept karte hain, humari bhi Nadaaniyan hai, kuch Gustakhiyan hain toh kabhi Gehraiyaan hain (You have your opinions, and we accept them. We too have our moments of naivety, some missteps, and at times, even deep emotions). But when you say such things, it’s a reflection on you and not on the film.”

Karan Johar is usually at the forefront of allegations regarding promoting nepotism in the film industry. His production house, Dharma Productions launched quite a lot of star kids, including Ibrahim, the latest.

His film Nadaaniyan received negative reviews as it debuted on Netflix on March 7. It is directed by Shauna Gautam.

