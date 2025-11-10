Karan Johar reveals why Virat Kohli will never be on Koffee With Karan: ‘Not asking any cricketers after…’

Filmmaker and talk show host Karan Johar, known for his glitzy films, sharp wit, and star-studded talk show Koffee With Karan, recently revealed why Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has never appeared on his famous couch — despite his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, being a regular guest.

Speaking on Sania Mirza’s podcast, Karan opened up about some of the most unforgettable — and regrettable — moments from his long-running celebrity chat show. When asked about stars he wishes to invite but hasn’t, the filmmaker mentioned Ranbir Kapoor, saying, “He’s come before, but for the last three seasons, he’s said no.”

When Sania asked about someone who has never made it to the Koffee couch, Karan surprised listeners by naming Virat Kohli. He admitted that he has never invited the cricketer, explaining the reason behind that decision.

“I’m Not Inviting Cricketers After That Episode” Referring to the infamous 2019 episode featuring Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, which led to widespread criticism over their controversial remarks, Karan said, “I have never asked Virat. And now, I’m not asking any cricketers after what happened with Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. There are many who I just felt wouldn’t come, so I never asked them in the first place.”

The episode in question sparked major backlash on social media for its sexist and inappropriate comments, eventually leading to a temporary suspension for both players by the BCCI.

Karan admitted that the controversy deeply affected him and continues to influence how he approaches guest invitations. The filmmaker said he still feels responsible for the backlash the episode caused and has since become more cautious about who he invites to the show.