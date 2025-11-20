Karan Johar teases real life romance between Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda, calls them the next 'it couple'

During a recent appearance on Sania Mirza’s podcast ‘Serving It Up With Sania’, Bollywood veteran Karan Johar playfully addressed swirling industry speculation over the relationship between Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Karan Johar spills tea about Aneet Padda-Ahaan Panday's relationship On the podcast, Karan suggested Aneet and Ahaan could be the next “It couple” of Hindi cinema — though he stopped short of confirming anything.

When pressed directly about whether the pair were officially together, Johar quipped, “Well… they are not yet official, so if they are going to be, I don’t know whether or not because I haven’t checked.”

Johar’s comments have only added fuel to the fire of rumours, but they also underscore how influential ‘Saiyaara’ has been — not just at the box office, but in defining Bollywood’s new wave of youthful star power.

When Karan Johar first talked about Saiyaara's success It was not the first time Johar had praised Ahaan and Aneet’s chemistry. Speaking earlier this year at a Mumbai press event for ‘Mirai’, directed by Manoj Manchu and starring Teja Sajja, he reflected on the breakneck rise of the young pair. He underscored a broader change in the Hindi film industry: “Every film has its own destiny. Sometimes big-star movies work wonders, sometimes fresh faces lead the way… There is no fixed formula anymore,” he said. Johar added that while many newcomers would continue to emerge, not all films will generate a monumental “cultural moment” like ‘Saiyaara’.

Turning his attention to Ahaan and Aneet more directly, he declared: “Woh superstars nahin the; ab superstars ban gaye hain (They weren't superstars, but now, they are).” His praise resonated throughout the industry, suggesting that the pair have not only delivered on screen, but are now being perceived as genuine icons.

More about ‘Saiyaara’ ‘Saiyaara’, directed by Mohit Suri, has indeed become a phenomenon. According to box office trackers, the romantic drama raked in approximately ₹190 crore in just eight days in India.

Within days of release, it had already claimed spot among the top-grossing Hindi films of 2025.

The film’s global appeal is even more remarkable; by day 18, it reportedly entered the ₹500 crore club.

