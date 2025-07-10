Karan Johar welcomes Shanaya Kapoor to Bollywood ahead of Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan release, pens heartwarming post

Filmmaker Karan Johar penned a long post praising actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor ahead of their daughter Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut. Shanaya will finally embark on her journey in the industry with the upcoming film Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan. Her debut has been delayed for years now.

Karan Johar on Shanaya Kapoor's delayed Bollywood debut Talking about Shanaya, Karan recalled seeing his close friends Sanjay and Maheep up close through their ups and downs. He wrote, “I have known Sanjay and Maheep for over three decades…. I have seen them in joyous celebrations, in quiet moments, in their lowest hours and beautiful destiny highs… battling storms that have come in their way with a broad smile on their faces and always an impeccable sense of humour.”

Karan revealed he named Shanaya's brother Jahaan.

“A couple that are deeply loved by everyone who know them…. The centres of their universe has always been their children Shanaya and Jahaan ( fun fact: I have named him (sic),” he said.

Karan Johar heaped praises on Shanaya as ‘exceptionally hard-working’ and predicted the future of her work.

He added, “They (Maheep and Sanjay) raised them to be the most warm and loving children…. Day after is a day of sunshine for their baby girl…she is an exceptionally hard working girl and has poured her heart and soul into her debut feature… will ofcourse let her work speak for itself and I know it will…. Shine on Shanaya and welcome to the movies ….. @sanjaykapoor2500 @maheepkapoor @shanayakapoor02 #ankhonkigustakhiyan (sic).”

See post here:

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor react Reacting to the post, Maheep Kapoor commented, “Love you Karan.” Sanjay Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Aparshakti Khurrana dropped an early review of the film. He shared in the comment section: “Just saw the film! She is fab!”

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Shanaya will mark her entry in Bollywood alongside Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

The film is directed by Santosh Singh. It is adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It.

In the film, Vikrant will be seen as a visually impaired musician while Shanaya will be essaying the role of a theatre artist.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla and Vipin Agnihotri under Zee Studios and Mini Films.

It will release in theatrical release scheduled for 11 July 2025. The film will clash with Rajkummar Rao's Maalik.