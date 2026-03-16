Karan Johar's son Yash has a business proposal for him, but there's a payback. Find out

Filmmaker Karan Johar often shares delightful glimpses of life with his twins Yash and Roohi, and his latest Instagram post has once again won the internet’s heart. In a new video clip shared by the director, young Yash can be seen pitching a rather unusual business proposal to his father — one that involves paying rent to live in their own rooms.

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In the adorable exchange, Yash explains that when he and his sister grow up, they plan to start paying rent for their bedrooms. He carefully outlines how the system will work.

“So, when we grow up, we want to know how to do house rent. Okay. So, every three months, you come to our room, knock on the door. Then, you say monthly payment, can you please give us 200,” Yash says in the video.

Karan Johar, amused by the proposal, tries to confirm the terms of the deal.

“So, you will give me 200 rupees as rent for staying in my house, in your bedroom. You will pay me 200 and Ruhi will also pay me 200. So, you will give me 400 rupees every month as rent,” he asks.

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After a brief discussion, the father-son duo modifies the arrangement. Instead of paying once every three months, Yash agrees that he and Roohi will pay ₹200 each every month, bringing the total rent to ₹400 per month.

Just when it seems like the deal has been finalised, Yash throws in an unexpected twist. He asks his father what they will get in return for paying the rent.

“No, but what's the thing you gave us in payback?” he asks.

Karan responds with a laugh, pointing out that the room itself is already the benefit.

“Payback? I'm giving you the room to stay. What more?” he replies.

But Yash, clearly thinking like a sharp negotiator, suggests another condition: if he and Roohi are paying ₹400, their father should give them ₹100 back.

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“One minute, what kind of a business deal is this?” Karan exclaims, clearly amused by his son’s negotiation skills.

The light-hearted moment has quickly gained attention online, with fans enjoying the candid father-son interaction.

Karan Johar frequently shares such snippets of his parenting journey. The filmmaker welcomed twins Yash and Roohi through surrogacy in 2017, and often speaks about how fatherhood has transformed his life.

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However, he has also been open about the emotional challenges that sometimes come with being a single parent in the public eye.

During a conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt, Karan revealed that one comment about his children deeply affected him.

“There was a comment that said, ‘Do you realise you’ve denied your children a mother?’ That broke my heart. It made me question my decision of being a single parent,” he said.

The filmmaker admitted that the remark left him extremely emotional.

“That morning I read that comment and I cried,” he shared.

But a simple conversation with his children soon reassured him.

“I went into my children’s room. They were about five years old. I asked them, ‘Are you happy?’ They said, ‘Yes, because you’re our Dada.’ That answered my question,” Karan recalled.

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Over time, he says his approach to dealing with criticism has evolved. What once angered him now often leaves him indifferent — and sometimes even amused.

Karan Johar continues to balance his work in the film industry with his role as a father, often sharing candid and humorous moments with Yash and Roohi that fans love to watch.

And if Yash’s latest “rent negotiation” is anything to go by, the young Johars may already be learning the basics of business — even if their father is still trying to understand the terms of the deal.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.